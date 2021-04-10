William C. “Bill” Fox, 81, of Arden Hills, born and raised in Hibbing, formerly of North Oaks and Ham Lake, passed away peacefully April 2, 2021.
Bill was a science teacher in Michigan and the Mounds View School District. He enjoyed the cabin life: using his science and environmental knowledge at Side Lake, his home away from home, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to the Loons. His wit, sense of humour and ability to tell a story will be dearly missed.
Survived by wife of 53 years, Nancy; children, Kirk (Josie) and Joel; grandchild, Adeline; and siblings, Gary (Eileen) and Janice.
Preceded in death by parents, Emma and Alex.
Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be held at both locations in the coming months.
