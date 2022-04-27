On April 26, 2022, William “Buck” Nolan Bussey (85) died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Buck lost his seven-year battle to bladder cancer, fighting tirelessly until the very end. If you knew Buck, you knew that he hated losing, this loss in particular.
Buck was born in Pool Location on July 11, 1936, to Nolan and Elizabeth (DeMarco) Bussey. He grew up in Hibbing, attending Brooklyn Elementary School, North Hibbing Junior High, and finally graduating from Hibbing High School in 1954 as a three-sport athlete. His high school athletic career was quite notable – he was a versatile football player, a state wrestler, and one heck of a third baseman. In 1985, Buck was inducted into the Bluejacket Wrestling Hall of Fame for being a two-time regional wrestling champion. Buck attended Hibbing Junior College (HJC) where he continued his football career as well as trying out a new sport– basketball. Here, he was infamously known for having the fastest foul-out time of just three minutes(!) His basketball career ended shortly after. Despite receiving a full-ride football scholarship to NDSU, he chose to enter the Army in 1958 as a medical clerk for the 12th Evacuation Hospital Unit in Fort Ord, California. Here, Buck followed his love for football, playing quarterback for the Army for the duration of his service. After returning from the army, Buck met his forever match, Pierina Maracchini, in 1960. The pair was married on February 10, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Church in Hibbing. To start off his professional career, Buck worked as a clerk for Babbitt’s Reserved Mining Company for four years. After completing his Law Enforcement Training, Buck started his long-standing career with the Hibbing Police Department as a patrolman, then a juvenile officer, and finally an investigator until he retired from the force in 1990. Unable to stay away from his “cop buddies” for too long, Buck was a bailiff at the Saint Louis County Courthouse for a decade until his second (and final) retirement.
Buck’s love for sports was immeasurable. Not only was he an avid participant, but also a coach for Hibbing Lions Club Little League for many years. His participation in sports never ceased, as he continued participating in bocce ball, curling, and golf up until this year. Undoubtedly, Buck’s favorite time of the year had to have been the Boy’s State High School Hockey Tournament. Like clockwork, Buck and Pierina found themselves in the arena every year
since the 70s. Buck was a dedicated Hibbing sports spectator up until the very end. He was loved by everyone there, except for the refs and umps, who were always painfully aware of his presence. It truly did not matter which sport or which school, wherever his grandkids played, he was sure to be in the crowd cheering them on loudly.
Buck is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pierina (Maracchini) Bussey; daughters, Dina (Pat) Flaherty and Mary (Pat) Warner; and son, Billy (Alicia) Bussey; as well as grandchildren: Keegan (Allie) Flaherty, Emily (Billie) Barsness, Caden (Gabby Ramirez) Flaherty, Connor (Sammi Wilder) Flaherty, Katie Warner, Maddy Warner, Allie Bussey, Megan Bussey, and Drew Bussey; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Rian, Berit, and Rory. Buck is also survived by sisters Shirley Kordish-Bartolus and Connie Bussey, brothers Chuck (Ruth) Bussey and Terry (Kathy) Bussey, sister-in-law Margaret Bussey, brother-in-law Vince Repesh, Vince’s daughter Natalie (Brandon) Johnson, and their children, Brooks and Lili, many, many, other nieces and nephews whom he loved very much, and, of course, his beloved daily coffee crew.
Buck was preceded in death by father, Nolan; mother, Elizabeth; brother, Ted;
brother-in-law, Baldy Kordish; sister-in-law, Lililan Repesh; mother-in-law. Natalina “Nona” Maracchini-Monti; and fathers-in-law, Ernest Maracchini and Joseph Monti.
Endless thank yous to: Dr. Mark Versich, Dr. Jeff Engelsgjerd, Dr. Dean Fox, and a team of wonderful nurses at Essentia St. Mary’s Urology Department. Memorials are preferred to The American Cancer Society or North Star Hospice, as they were crucial in Buck’s last days. Additional thanks to Zach and Sherry, who were amazing in helping with his care.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (2310 7th Ave. E., Hibbing) with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by 11:30 a.m. Mass. The Rev. Daniel Weiske will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Lunch will be served at St. Leo’s Hall immediately following the funeral ceremony.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
