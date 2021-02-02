William Brown Mollard

William Brown “Brownie” Mollard, 78, of Mountain Iron, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Waterview Woods, Eveleth, after a courageous battle with thyroid cancer and dementia. He was in the care of East Range Hospice.
He was born in Duluth March 20, 1942, the son of Clayton and Orville (Brown) Mollard and was raised in Hibbing. He was a 1960 graduate of Hibbing High School and attended UMD. In 1962 he enrolled in the Air Force and spent the next four years there. When finished, Brown enrolled and graduated from Tulsa’s Spartan School of Aeronautics in 1969.
On June 28, 1969, he married Mary Fraser in Delaware, Ohio. They lived in Tulsa, Okla., Overland Park and Atchison, Kansas, and then moved long-term to Virginia, Minn., where they raised their two children, Kerry and John. He worked for 30 years at Minntac and then retired to their home on Lake Vermilion, Cook, where he was very active in the Cook Lion’s Club. They wintered in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., for 10 years.
Brown is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Kerry Mollard and John Mollard; grandson, Dylan Hilton; and a few cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Brown’s request, no service will be held.
Memorials can be made to the Cook Lion’s Club, c/o Mark Eyre, 2672 West Vermilion Shores Road, Cook, MN 55723.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To share condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.