William ‘Bill’ Vincent Skarich

Bill Skarich, 77, of Kelly Lake, formerly of Keewatin and Moose Lake, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home.

Bill was born June 6, 1944, in Hibbing to Sam and Mildred (Kerzich) Skarich. He attended Keewatin High School. Bill was an exceptional athlete lettering 13 times and was inducted into the Keewatin High School Hall of Fame for basketball. Bill was also a talented musician playing drums in multiple bands throughout his life including Changing Scene and Remnants. He also taught himself to play various other instruments. Music was an important part of his life and it led him to meeting his wife of 54 years Frances Kosmerl who was dancing one night that Bill’s band was playing. They were later married on June 24, 1967. Bill attended Hibbing Community College, University of MN-Duluth and Bemidji State University where he earned his master’s degree. Bill taught for many years at the Finlayson/ Willow River Schools later becoming the principal. Bill also enjoyed entertaining residences at the local nursing homes. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin and Blessed Sacrament Catholic church in Hibbing.

Bill is survived by his wife, Frances Skarich, Kelly Lake, Minn.; children, Kristin (Todd) Booker Sturgeon Lake, Minn., and Fr. William R. Skarich, Ely, Minn.; sister, Marijean (Steve) Kniefel, Eveleth, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Mildred; and his brother, Sam Skarich.

Fr. William R. Skarich will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at the Church.

Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

