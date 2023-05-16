William (Bill) Thomas Pariseau passed peacefully in his home in Eveleth, Minn., by the lake with family by his side on May 6, 2023.
Bill was born on September 30, 1944, in Drayton, N.D., to Thomas Henry Pariseau and Edna Loraine Eggert. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, driving fast, water skiing, volunteering, and traveling. He married his lifelong love Barbara Lee Williams on April 28, 1973. He served in the Army for six years beginning in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 294 for 56 years. He was a member of the American Legion for 42 years and served as its Commander for numerous years until his death.
William is lovingly remembered by his son, Jay (Tara) Pariseau; grandson, Michael (Christine) Pariseau; great-grandson, Michael Robert Pariseau; brothers, Butch (Barbara) Pariseau, Patrick (Mary) Pariseau, and Michael Pariseau; sisters, Gloria Pariseau and Patrice (John) Luukkonen; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
William was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, grandparents, and brother Gerald Pariseau.
A celebration of life gathering will be on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
