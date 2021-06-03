William (Bill) Skalko, 95, of St. Louis Park, passed away peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
Bill’s youth was spent on the Iron Range in Northern Minnesota before he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1944-1946. He worked for the Shakopee Argus-Tribune and then attended Dunwoody Technical College. Bill worked for the Minneapolis Star and Tribune for 33 years starting as “one of the top hot metal makeup men in the Composing Room”, progressing to Night General Foreman, then “involved in every major change in the Composing Room” including computerization of the Classified Production System and then was appointed Project Manager for installation of the Red Press. Bill’s final position was as Project Manager of the $110 Million Heritage Plant constructed in 1984. Bill was very proud of the fact that the project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.
Bill loved fishing and golf but most of all puttering around his home of 63 years. Bill lived a very full life and will be missed by many.
Bill is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Patrice “Patty” and David O’Morchoe (Seattle); his grandchildren, Caitlin and Christopher; and his longtime partner, Mary Pat Cook; as well as his brother, Edward Skalko and his wife Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Sagen) Skalko; wife, Corrine L. (Carman) Skalko; and 10 of his Skalko siblings and their spouses.
Interment ceremony with honor guard will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. (Please meet at assembly area #4).
In lieu of flowers please donate to Park Nicollet Hospice Foundation, PO BOX 9173, Mpls, MN. 55480-9700.
Arrangement with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel (www.gearty-delmore.com) 952-926-1615
