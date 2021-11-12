William “Bill” M. Pelto, 86, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus.

Services will be at a later date. A full obituary will be published at a later date with service details.

Arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home and Cemetery in Hermantown, Minn.

