William (Bill) Loushine
William “Bill” Loushine, age 102, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Chisholm, Minn.
He was born in Chisholm and was a lifelong resident. He was a 1939 graduate of Chisholm High School. He received his BS degree in 1943 from The University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse and following graduation, Bill served as a First Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps during WWII, stationed in the South Pacific. He returned to Chisholm and was employed as a teacher and coach. He also was selected as Company Commander of the Chisholm Army National Guard Unit and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War with the 47th Infantry Division of the Minnesota Army National Guard. Upon return in 1953, Bill continued to serve in the National Guard for 25 years, Commanding the 2nd BN. 194th Armor, and lastly as G-2, Intelligence with HQ Group in St Paul, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Bill taught and coached (swimming, baseball and curling) in The Chisholm School System for 36 years, with his last three years as Athletic Director. Along with coaching Chisholm to a state championship in baseball in 1948 and curling in 1963, he was most gratified by the growth and success of the Serrano Junior Bonspiel that he instituted in 1963 and the youth intramural curling program in 1966.
Bill was a life member of the American Legion Post 247, Chisholm and VFW Post 8510, Hibbing, the Retired Officers Association and the Minnesota National Guard Association. He also served for many years on the Charter and Planning Commission and as Citizens Committee Director, Department of Military Affairs. Bill was a member and past Grand Knight of Council 3539, Knights of Columbus. He was active in St. Joseph’s Parish serving on the Liturgy and Pastoral Councils and as a commentator, lector and Eucharistic minister. Bill was an active golfer, hunter, fisherman and curler. In 1996 he skipped a rink to the Men’s Super-Senior National Championship in Curling. In the same year, he was inducted into the Sports Wall of Fame at the University of Wisconsin, Lacrosse.
He is survived by sons William Jr. (Patti), Forest Lake, Minn., Thomas (Risha), Chico, Calif., Robert (Sandy), St. Augustine, Fla., and Richard, Chisholm. He has six grandchildren; Todd, Jill, Brian, Greg, Amy and Bethany; and 16 great grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; and son, Charles Richard; sisters, Fran, Jean and Rose; and a brother, Joe.
No funeral service is immediately planned. Family and friends will be notified in the future when a service is scheduled.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.
