William "Bill" Lilya, 90, of Virginia and formerly of Soudan, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Vermilion Senior Living

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church.

Inurnment will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.

Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

