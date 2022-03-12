William "Bill" Joseph Manney Sr, age 89 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on March 8th, 2022 in Duluth, Minn. He was born in Hibbing on February 10, 1933 to Homer and Bernal (Kermode) Manney. Bill grew up on the Iron Range and attended Hibbing High School where he graduated with the class of 1951. He went on to attend Hibbing Community College where he played basketball and was the starting point guard on the team that became a runner-up in the national tournament.
Bill was drafted and served his country during the Korean War as part of the United States Army. After his service, he returned home to Hibbing and became the co-founder and owner, alongside his brother; Robert, of the Manney's Shopper! Their first shopping guide was published for the community in April of 1961.
Bill was united in marriage to his wife of 67 years, Barbara Boria, at the Immaculate Conception Church in 1955. They raised their family in Hibbing and Bill was always active within his hometown. He sold the business he and his brother had built on January 25, 1990 and enjoyed retirement for 32 years. Bill was a family man. He loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them. His second favorite thing was spending time at the lake home on West Sturgeon with his wife, family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and always enjoyed playing and watching sports.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Bill Jr "Billy" (Linda) Manney, and Todd (Lori) Manney all of Hibbing, Minn.; grandchildren, Angela (Shaun) Fumanti, Michael (Dave) McKay, Joe (Bridgette) Manney, and Kelly (Jake) Perry; great grandchildren, Brody Fumanti, Reesa Fumanti, Winston Manney, Willow Manney, and Elijah Perry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Bernal; and brother, Robert Manney.
A private service and interment will be held for Bill.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
