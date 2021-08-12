William “Bill” Jarvela, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his home in Eveleth with his family by his side.
He was born in Sparta on Aug. 12, 1935. Bill was a treasured husband, father and grandfather who was known for his easy-going personality, love for fishing on Ely lake, his green thumb that tended his edenic vegetable gardens, and the great generosity with which he showered his grandchildren. Bill could always be seen smiling while holding a fish, but his smile was never wider than when he was with his greatest catch, Judith, his wife of 63 years.
Bill is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Judith; brothers, Burton, Benhart and Steve; sister, Bonnie; children: Kathleen (Dave) Cleland, Gregory (Dawn) Jarvela, Douglas (Stephanie) Jarvela; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Bill is welcomed to his eternal home by his parents, Marietta and Eino Jarvela; brothers, Bob and Dave; and sister, Elizabeth.
A graveside service for family will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Gilbert Cemetery with Pastor John Dietz officiating.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.