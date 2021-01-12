Funeral arrangements for William “Bill” Hanna, 70, of Virginia/Mountain Iron, are pending with Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home in Minneapolis. Service and obituary information will be at a later date.

He died early Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.

