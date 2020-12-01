William “Bill” F. Serra, 66, of Nisswa, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on Nov. 16, 1954, in Nashwauk, Minn., to Albert and Ellen (Martinson) Serra. He is a 1973 graduate of Nashwauk High School and continued his education at Hibbing Community College; and later transferring to University of Minnesota – Duluth where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business (1978). Bill married Lynn Piehl on Aug. 16, 1980, at Hector Methodist Church; he always told family that one of his greatest joys was making Lynn happy. He worked for Hanna Mining Company as a safety engineer; following the closure of the mines Bill worked at Bremer Bank from 1985 – 2004 and then transferred to Midwest (Deerwood) Bank and retired from Unity Bank. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd and volunteered as a Confirmation Guide and participated in daily Bible Study. Bill was also active in Boy/Cub Scouts as a troop leader. He enjoyed history trivia and watching sports especially the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Bill was kind, outgoing, friendly, loving, considerate, PUNCTUAL, and loved a good stranger to talk to; above all else he loved his family beyond words. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Lynn of Nisswa; children, Matthew of Nisswa, Jonathon (Melanie) of Baxter, Kathryn of New Ulm; twin sister, Betty (Brian) Falk of Victoria; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Jolene Serra; aunts and uncles, Dr. Ray Martinson, Ron Martinson, John Serra, Rose Lastovich, Mary Sajevic; and extended family members.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd, there will not be a formal visitation prior to services at church. Rev. Hans Anderson will officiate, and burial will be in Hector, Minn.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
