William (Bill) Ede Trenberth, 82, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle against cancer. He was born in Hibbing, Minn. on June 15, 1939, the son of William and Dorris (Cheever) Trenberth. He graduated from Hibbing High School while attending the University of Minnesota at Itasca, where he completed the Agricultural program there. After schooling, Bill enlisted with the U.S. Navy for four years. Shortly after his return home from the Navy, Bill then enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he spent three more years serving his country. Following his military service, Bill was employed by National Steel Pellet Company, where he worked until his retirement in 1994.
In his younger years, Bill enjoyed farming, where he raised poultry, livestock, and cultivated large bountiful vegetable gardens. Throughout his life, he spent his leisure time planting flower gardens, landscaping, hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycling, attending steam threshing shows, and tinkering with vintage vehicles, tractors, and hit and miss engines.
Bill is survived by his sister, Penelope of Duluth; son, William Jr. (Lynda) of Chisholm; granddaughter, Tahnee; son, Mark (Heather) of Hibbing; grandchildren, Cameren (Cassandra), Elle (Ben); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will be holding a private memorial service at a date yet to be determined.
To plant a tree in memory of William Trenberth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.