William (Bill) Ede Trenberth

William (Bill) Ede Trenberth

June 15, 1939 — February 26, 2022

William (Bill) Ede Trenberth, 82, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle against cancer. He was born in Hibbing, Minn. on June 15, 1939, the son of William and Dorris (Cheever) Trenberth. He graduated from Hibbing High School while attending the University of Minnesota at Itasca, where he completed the Agricultural program there. After schooling, Bill enlisted with the U.S. Navy for four years. Shortly after his return home from the Navy, Bill then enlisted with the U.S. Army, where he spent three more years serving his country. Following his military service, Bill was employed by National Steel Pellet Company, where he worked until his retirement in 1994.

In his younger years, Bill enjoyed farming, where he raised poultry, livestock, and cultivated large bountiful vegetable gardens. Throughout his life, he spent his leisure time planting flower gardens, landscaping, hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycling, attending steam threshing shows, and tinkering with vintage vehicles, tractors, and hit and miss engines.

Bill is survived by his sister, Penelope of Duluth; son, William Jr. (Lynda) of Chisholm; granddaughter, Tahnee; son, Mark (Heather) of Hibbing; grandchildren, Cameren (Cassandra), Elle (Ben); and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will be holding a private memorial service at a date yet to be determined.

To plant a tree in memory of William Trenberth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries