William “Bill” Bruce Berg, 65, of Virginia, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
He was born April 25, 1956, in Virginia, the son of Leslie and Shirley (Harris) Berg. Bill was a graduate of Virginia High School. He was employed at US Steel, worked numerous years at Iron Trail Motors as a salesman and Sales Manager, and was at various other companies, mostly in sales. He enjoyed watching sports, coaching sports, visits with his granddog, Arbie, his three granddaughters, hunting at the family farm, and spending time with his family and friends wherever he was. He had a heart of gold, the best sense of humor, a warm embrace, and usually a big smile on his face. He was the type of guy who made you feel at home and would give you all he had. He was a great son, brother, dad, grandpa, uncle, and friend and will be so dearly missed by all. “Goodbyes are not forever, they are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again.”
Bill is survived by son, Tyler Berg of Eveleth; daughter, Heather (Brandon) Hoey of Duluth; brother, David (Georgeann) Berg of Virginia; sister, Patricia (Scott) Chandler of Britt; grandchildren, Avery, Sutton, and Willa Hoey; and numerous extended family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Flaimers, 127 Chestnut St, Virginia.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia, MN. To leave condolences for Bill online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com
