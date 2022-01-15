William ‘Bill’ B. Saari

William ‘Bill’ B. Saari

March 19, 1939 — November 20, 2021

William B. Saari, 82, of Biwabik, Minn., passed away November 20, 2021, in Northridge, Calif. Bill, a retired middle school teacher, graduated from Biwabik High School and Virginia Junior College where he played sports such as football, basketball and track. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth and earned his Master’s Degree at California State University, Northridge while teaching in the greater Los Angeles area.

Bill shared a passion for science, history and self-ingenuity. If he could think it, he would make it. A man of many talents and interests, he found great happiness in his hobbies, quirky collectables and repurposing the unimaginable, and of course an occasional visit to the local pub. Bill prided himself in the art of “sisu”, or strength of will. He will be missed for his uncanny humor, brilliance of mind and a magnetic personality that made him a true friend and beloved family member.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Deeawn; a son, Wade; brothers, Dale and Kelly; sisters, Bette and Kathy (husband, Joe); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside burial gathering will be forthcoming in the summer of 2022 at the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of William Saari as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries