William (Bill) Arthur Whitlock

William (Bill) Arthur Whitlock, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m Saturday, July 25, at the Silica Community Center/Fire Hall (1659 Hwy. 73, Hibbing).

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

