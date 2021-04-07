William ‘Bill’ A. Eichholz

William “Bill” A. Eichholz, 84, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

A visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Mlaker Funeral Home, followed by the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the service at the VFW, Cook, Minn.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Eichholz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries