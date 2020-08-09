William Arnold Raida passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was 76 years old.
Bill was born to Hilja and Sven Raida on July 24, 1944, and had two older sisters, Laura and Loretta, one older brother, Arvo, and one younger sister, Lorraine. He was raised in Pike Township, went to school in Embarrass, and graduated from Dunwoody College. He was drafted into the Army where he was stationed in Alaska. He married Evelyn Nevala and had three sons: Craig (Chris), Travis (Leslie), and Jason (Alena). He would later be further blessed by three granddaughters, Natalie, Kendall and Eila, and one grandson Kevin William. He would go on to spend over 25 years working for the U.S. Forest Service. Bill was a quiet man who loved fishing, hunting, and spending time in the outdoors. Bill was a Finnlander through and through, and loved nothing more than a good wood fire sauna, and he would join the Embarrass Finntalk group in his retirement.
Bill was quick to smile, had a sharp sense of humor, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sister, Loretta; his sons; his grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and other dear friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Laura and Lorraine; his brother, Arvo; and by his dear lifelong friend, Harold.
There will be an outdoor service at the West Pike Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.
