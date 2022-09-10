William and Virginia Pershern

William J. Pershern and his beloved wife, Virginia L. Pershern, passed away with prayers in their hearts and surrounded by family on August 6, 2022 and July 8, 2022, respectively in Oil City, Penn.
William (Willie) was born on July 25, 1927, in Gilbert, Minn., to John and Mary Pershern. He was one of ten children-seven boys and three sisters-raised during the depression years. He was the last surviving sibling.
Willie graduated from Gilbert schools. He served in the Navy during WWII, and was proud to be a veteran. He returned to Gilbert after the war and met and married Virginia Virta.
Willie had a varied and highly successful career. He attended college at the University of Wyoming and the University of Denver on a hockey scholarship. He became a chemistry and physics teacher in Denver. He later became a guidance counselor, math, and chemistry teacher in Estes Park, CO. He later taught schools in Wyoming. He also had a successful bar and restaurant business in Laramie.
After retiring from education, he went on to become a Landman in the oil and gas industry where he would meet all sorts of people and help them gain financial opportunities out of their land ownership. He had an incredible mind and enjoyed working until retiring at the age of 89.
Willie's heart was immense, he was continuously concerned about helping others, and his generosity is legendary. He was driven to bestow a compliment, and his familiar parting remark to a family member or a friend, "Thank you for being you," will be remembered always.
Virginia was born on August 27,1930, in Virginia, Minn., to Nels and Amanda Virta, she was one of five girls. She graduated from Virginia schools. She started working at the shirt factory in Virginia but then became a hairdresser. However, her most important job was a wonderful mother to her three children, Bryan, Steve, and Susie. Gina was a great cook and had a knack for home decor. She had a dazzling smile and was a wonderful dancer. Her sweet spirit and radiant love was felt by all who knew her. Very beautiful, always classy, and funny, too, she will be terribly missed.
Willie and Gina were married on August 7, 1948, in Virginia, Minn. Their devotion and care for each other was inspiring. During their years together, they traveled all over the United States and Europe. They loved to dance, especially the polka while on the Range. They also loved to dine out, often making friends with the restaurant owner and chefs at their favorite restaurants. They would try new foods and collect menus. They were veritable connoisseurs of fine dining.
Throughout their travels for work or buisness, they would always make it home to Gilbert for the Fourth of July to enjoy it with their family and friends. Willie was the grand marshal in 2019. Above all else, they most cherished being part of the lives of their children and grandchildren, all of whom were loved and adored. They were exceptional role models for a happy marriage and a devotion to family.
They are survived by their son, Bryan Pershern (Kathy) of Dallas, Texas, and Durango, Colo.; Grandchildren: Kori Greene (Todd) of Oil City, Pa.; Kody Kellogg (Jessica Graziano) of Los Angeles, Calif.; Kris Kellogg of Oil City, Pa.; Scott Pershern (Lindsey) of Missouri City, Texas; Becky Horton (Aaron) of Nichols Hills, Okla.; 11 great grandchildren: Stephen, Samuel, Spencer,and Sawyer Greene, Bryce and Dax Kellogg, Kenzy, Riley, and Austin Kellogg, Beckett and Lane Pershern, Gabrielle, Camille, and Hallie Horton; sister, Karen (Virta) Braun of Virginia, Minn.; sisters in law, Ann Pershern and Virginia Pershern both of Cleveland, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to all their nieces and nephews who have helped them over the years.
They were preceded in death by their parents, John and Mary Pershern and Nels and Amanda Virta; their beloved son, Steven Pershern; and their adored daughter, Susan (Pershern) Kellogg; and numerous brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Gilbert, Minn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gilbert 3rd of July P.O. Box 1002, Gilbert, MN 55741 or VFW Post #4456 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN 55741
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.