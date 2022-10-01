A memorial mass for William and Virginia Pershern will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with a mass that begins at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Gilbert, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Pershern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Load entries