William and Marjorie Hallin
William “Bill” George Hallin, age 85, entered the gates of heaven on December 9, 2021.
He was born in Cook, Minn., to Helen (Bystrom) (Olson) and Helge Hallin on September 5, 1936. Bill was blessed with a loving step father in Jalmer Olson. Bill grew up in Cook and Virginia, Minnesota. He met and married the love of his life, Marjorie Dennis (Carlson) Hallin. They shared 65 years of marriage. In addition to his career in cable maintenance with the local telephone company, Bill ran several successful home businesses. His skillful teaching touched the lives of many people through the various classes he taught over the years under Tall Pine Enterprises in Britt, Minnesota. Bill was a master of anything he set his mind to do. He truly was the “Jack of all trades and a master of them all”.
Bill was a hardworking, gentle man of faith. He loved Jesus and faithfully served Him and his family in his earthly life. His loving, daily care of Marge in her long years of dementia was beyond compare.
Marjorie Dennis (Carlson) Hallin, age 84, entered the gates of heaven on March 22, 2023.
She was born in Virginia, Minn., on October 19, 1938, to Catherine. (Dwyer) (Tuomi) and Arne Carlson. She was blessed with a wonderful step father in William Tuomi. Marge grew up in Virginia and lived her married life in Britt at the end of Tall Pine Road. She was a self declared “Pampered American Housewife” who loved her family, church and community well. She spent her days caring for her family and home, serving coffee to everyone who came over, reading books and hosting Bible studies for her neighbor ladies. Her kitchen table was a place where family and friends gathered in fellowship with many hours of laughter, love and life. Marge’s faith in Jesus was her greatest joy. Even in her last years spent with dementia, her faith in Jesus, love of His Word and traditional hymns were something she declared to be wonderful and marvelous.
Their family is very thankful for all those who loved and cared for them in so many ways in their latter years.
Marge and Bill are survived by their four children: Jane (Larry) Mattson, Sue (Richard) Ostman, Sara (Nathan) Thompson and Andy (Casey) Hallin; grandchildren: Noelle (Joe) Kuechenmeister, Willy Mattson, Helen (Cyril Kulteshev) Ostman, Hannah (Eric Snow) Ostman, Richard Ostman, Katie (Christian) Dane, Amy (Austin) Dane, Marjorie (Kyle) Robey, Sawyer Hallin, Owen Hallin; great-grandchildren: Annabelle Kuechenmeister, Kallie Kuechenmeister, Carter Flemming, Margaret Dane and Sophia Dane. Sisters and brothers in law; Beth (John) Nigro, Ginny (Tom) Smith, Mary (Tom) Lundsten. They were also survived by a special nephew; Kevin Jalonen and numerous other nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.
They were preceded in death by their parents; Helge Hallin, Helen and Jalmer Olson. Arne Carlson, Catherine and William (Bill) Tuomi, brother Glen Hallin, sister Dorothy Jalonen and son; Timothy William Hallin.
A visitation and funeral will be held on May 10, 2023 at the Bauman Funeral Home in Virginia. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., funeral service at noon followed by a luncheon at the Mt. Iron Community Center at 1 p.m..
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.