William Allen Bruemmer

William Allen Bruemmer

William Allen Bruemmer, beloved husband, friend, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, age 78, died peacefully on January 19, 2023. His time on earth fulfilled, God called him home into His eternal peace and glory. He was greeted in heaven by his Savior, Jesus Christ, his son, Matthew, his parents, Richard and Eleanor Bruemmer, and his brother, Bobby.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries