William Allen Bruemmer, beloved husband, friend, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, age 78, died peacefully on January 19, 2023. His time on earth fulfilled, God called him home into His eternal peace and glory. He was greeted in heaven by his Savior, Jesus Christ, his son, Matthew, his parents, Richard and Eleanor Bruemmer, and his brother, Bobby.
Bill was born on May 3, 1944, in St. Paul, Minn., and grew up in the St. Cloud area surrounded by a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1962. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for 4 years as a hospital corpsman. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned home to St. Cloud where he was employed as an Orthopedic Physician Assistant. In 1977, he met his wife, VerLynn Hooge, and they were married October 22nd, 1977. Together they raised 5 children.
Bill loved his job, which was not work to him. He loved helping others and most winters you would find him out before dawn shoveling snow for the neighbors, (in just a lightweight jacket!). He served because he loved and he loved to serve. In his free time, he enjoyed upholstery and refinishing furniture, collecting antique tools, spending time with friends, and playing with grandkids and great grandkids. Bill was rarely seen without a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye, just waiting to tell one of his many stories to anyone who would listen.
When he was no longer able to do the things he wanted or enjoyed, he would always reach out to others with encouragement and prayer. He was faithful to begin and continue a men’s bible study that represented many churches and men from all walks of life. After 14 years, and even with his physical limitations, he never missed a meeting. Through the years, Bill’s faith was forged through the trials of life and he knew that his strength was founded in Christ Jesus and that His grace was sufficient for him. That same faith is and will continue to be solace and comfort for those he left behind.
He is survived by wife VerLynn (Hooge); daughter Jane (Mark Theiler), Cortney Robins (Brad Fiedler), Raymond Theiler (Jess Griffith); son Wes (Sara Stickney), Nathan, Logan, Brennan, Genevieve, Tristan; son Jonathan (Jamie Regenscheid) Jacob, Joie; daughter Jennifer (Billy Hecomovich), Hannah, Naomi; great granddaughters Lily and Izzy Robins; sister Kathleen (Jeff Bennett), brothers Danny (Judy Kelzenberg), Ron (Irene Mohs), Mike (Jayne Hennen), Jim; many nieces and nephews; and dearest friend, Clint Hansen.
Visitation will be at Rockwell Church, 93 Midway Drive, Virginia, Minn., beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m.
