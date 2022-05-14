William A. Mault, age 65, of Cook, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022, following a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Bill was born to Jay and Joann (Hottle) Mault on March 5, 1957, in Indianapolis, Ind. At the age of 3 he moved to Cook, when his parents purchased Vermilion Dam Lodge Resort on Lake Vermilion. Growing up on the resort allowed Bill to experience all that Lake Vermilion had to offer, and to learn and explore all the lake’s nooks and crannies. The resort was sold in 1974 and the Maults moved into a home on what would be known as Mault Point on Lake Vermilion. Bill graduated from Cook High School in 1975. In 1979, after a few years working construction, he began his 37-year career with Inland Steel Mining in Virginia, Minn., where he worked primarily as a heavy equipment and crane operator. In 1986 Bill met the love of his life, Nancy. They were married in 1987. Bill shared his love for the lake with Nancy and their three children. Together they enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming, bonfires and many family gatherings. Bill also enjoyed deer hunting and especially grouse hunting and just spending time in the woods. He passed his hunting passions onto his son Dan. Bill was proud of his family and was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren. Bill and Nancy also shared a love for traveling and especially enjoyed relaxing on the beach. They were fortunate to share many trips to Florida. Bill and Nancy sold their Lake Vermilion home in 2019. After Nancy retired in 2021 they settled in North Branch, Minn. Bill was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. He fought a courageous battle and although debilitated by this terrible disease, Bill amazingly kept a positive attitude embracing all the blessings he had been given in his life. Bill died peacefully with Nancy by his side.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy (Butler) Mault; daughters, Jennifer (Chris) Mauer and Jessica (James) Darcy; son, Daniel (Jurnee) Mault; brother, Jay (Tammy) Mault; sister, Cathy Cariveau; grandchildren, Harrison, Claire and Theodore; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Jay Mault, and mother, Joann (Hottle) Mault; as well as special brother-in-law, James Butler.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 19, at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook with a visitation at 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Burial at Cook Cemetery will follow services with family members attending.
