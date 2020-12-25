Willard Victor Lakela, 89, of Palo, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Essentia Health Convalescent Care Center in Virginia, Minn.
He was born April 9, 1931, in rural Gilbert, Minn., to Victor and Mayme (Vietanen) Lakela. Willard was a 1949 graduate of Aurora High School and began working for Erie Mining Company. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict.
Following his military service, he returned to Erie Mining Company and retired from there as a furnace operator with over 30 years of service. On June 15, 1957, he married Dorothy Trygstad and resided in Palo for many years.
Willard was a member of the Aurora American Legion, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the Palo-Markham Senior Citizens. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; son, Jeffery Lakela; daughter, Carol Jane (Michael) Miner; grandchildren: twins, Michael and Michelle and twins, Jennifer and Jonathan; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Delores Anderson of Hudson, Wis., and Margie Craft of Park Rapids; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons in infancy; and sisters, Ruth and Shirley.
A public visitation for Willard will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Military honors by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be at 1 p.m. Current COVID mandates including masks and social distancing must be followed.
Burial will be at a later date in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.