Willard Pearson, 97, of Cook, Minn., passed away at the Cook Care Center on Monday, April 12, 2021.
He was born on the family homestead on Nov. 14, 1923. Years later, this property became the location of CareFree Living and the Cook Care Center, where he spent the final years of his life. He took great comfort in that connection, often telling others that he had “come home again.” He was united in marriage to Helen Sikkila on Sept. 14, 1946, in Virginia, Minn. They were married for 66 years at the time of her passing in 2013. Willard was a proud veteran of the US Navy having served during WWII. He achieved the rank of Machinist Mate 2nd Class; serving time in the Caribbean and the Pacific Northwest. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cook. At one time, he was the constable of Field Township. Willard served on the Board of Arrowhead Seed Growers, Palo Mutual Insurance, and was proud to be selected as the Grand Marshal of Timberdays. He was a farmer at heart, always showing interest in the family farm long after he moved on to other employment. Willard spent his formal working years in many different capacities. Early on, he was a mail carrier with his Model A, worked at the Cook Creamery, worked at Erie Mining Company during the construction of the taconite plant, worked at the feed house in Cook, and for Gene Kantola Construction. Many knew Willard best from his 18 1/2 years as a janitor for the Cook School, during which time the school yearbook was dedicated to him twice, and he was awarded an honorary high school diploma during his retirement pep rally. Willard could often be found roaming the crowds at auctions near and far. One of his life changing finds was an antique rope maker. From there, he modernized and motorized his own rope machines, teaching others to do the same. Some know him as “The Rope Man” and many of his colorful dog leashes and Christmas ropes are still in use today. Willard was always able to make something out of nothing. Papa Willard, as he was known to many, was incredibly generous, always happy to share his home and what he had with others. He was a father figure and grandpa to many. Some of that generosity included ice cream treats for great-grandkids, often at 8 in the morning. Willard will be remembered for his ability to make people laugh with his jokes and tricks, including one of his favorites, his picture of his Pride and Joy. No one was a stranger to Willard. He truly perfected the long Minnesota good-bye.
Willard is survived by sons, Marvin (Peggy) Pearson and Stanley (Lynn) Pearson; daughter, Sharon (Kenneth) Elg; and bonus son, Peter (Susan) Stone; grandchildren: Jeff (Lisha) Pearson, Rachel (Jeff Quiel) Pearson, Amy (Tim) Pearson, Forrest Pearson, Melanie (Eric) Kiehm, Jody (Mike) Feist, Tina (Ben) Bergerson, Lynn (Keith) Smith; 18 great-grandchildren: Anya, Serena, and Lila Pearson; Katrina and Cora Chapman; Caleb Uchal and Josephine Pearson; Jimi and Everly Pearson; Dylan and Tyler Kiehm; Katelynn (Adam) Snow and Melina (William) Feist; Nevaeh and Dominic Bergerson; Ty, Kami, and Cale Smith; four great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Abel and Klara Pearson; brothers, Arnold and Roy; and sisters, Emilie, Alice and Violet.
Funeral service for Willard will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the First Baptist Church, Cook.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook and for one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
The family respectfully requests that masks be worn.
