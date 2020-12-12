Willard Jacob Aho, of Virginia, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. at the wonderful age of 91 years. He had been residing at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
He was born Feb. 21, 1929, the son of Oscar and Amelia (Pylkka) Aho. He grew up in Embarrass and attended school there until the 9th grade, when he left to work at the family farm. On Aug. 13, 1955, he married Elsie Pohto, they were blessed with four children. They lived in Aurora until moving to Virginia in 1960. Willard was employed by Superior Copper Mining Co. in Arizona and Erie Mining Company in Hoyt Lakes prior to a 27-year career as the Maintenance Supervisor at the East Range Clinics in Virginia and Aurora. He was a “Mr. Fixit” able to repair just about anything. Willard was a man of faith, and an active member of Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church. He mentored many while serving the church, and kept the building in good repair. He had a servant’s heart, helping with Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and the Quad City Food Shelf. Willard was a man of strong Finnish heritage, loving Finnish Culture, Saunas, and teaching all his grandchildren the Sauna Song. He cherished time spent at the cabin on Lake Leander, and loved spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his faith, his sense of humor, his laughter, and his love for others.
Willard is survived by his children: David Aho of Virginia, Daniel Aho of Angora, Sheryl (Kim) Kochevar of Virginia, and Sheila (Deron) Davidson of Virginia; Siblings, Elizabeth “Betty” White of Shakopee, and Darrell Hanson of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren: Kyle (Elena) Aho of Richfield, Chase Aho of Waseca, Jacob (Paige) Rosandich of Virginia, Amanda Rosandich of Virginia, Hannah (Sam) Davidson-Teff of Virginia, Sarah Davidson of Virginia, and Rebekah Davidson of Virginia; great-grandchildren: Juhani, Audii, Taavi, and Rubii Rosandich, and Lillian Rosandich; numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Elsie; sisters: Hazel Aho, Mayme Toikka, Lila Maki, and Helen Anderson; brothers: Herbert, Benjamin, Edwin, Wesley, Wilbert, Benhardt and Wallace.
The family will hold a private family funeral service. Pastor Amy Janssen will officiate the funeral ceremony at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
For those interested in attending virtually, the service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec.14. A link to the service will be found on the obituary page of the Bauman Family Funeral Home website.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
