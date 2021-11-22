Willard “Bud” Lester Niemiste Jr. passed away at Essentia Health-St. Mary's in Duluth on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Bud was born on Dec. 29, 1940, in Virginia to Edith and Willard Niemiste Sr. He joined the Navy after graduating from Mountain Iron High School, class of 1958. He specialized in airline mechanics in the Navy. After his service in the Navy he moved back to Minnesota, then to San Jose, Calif., where he worked for United Airlines as an airline mechanic until he retired. After retiring he moved back to Minnesota.
Willard is survived by his son, Jeff Niemiste; daughter, Wendy Hogan of Calif.; several grandchildren; siblings: Carol (Marvin) Saari of Virginia, Nancy (Jim) Sheehy of Mesa, Ariz., Polly (Joe) Lalonde of Mountain Iron, and Evie (Walt) Stockey of West Virginia; many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; son, Rusty Niemiste of Calif.; and his brother, Bill of Carrollton, Texas.
Private graveside services are planned.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
