Wilfred ‘Dutch’ Gregory Shepersky
September 26, 1929—January 2, 2023
Wilfred ‘Dutch’ Gregory Shepersky
September 26, 1929—January 2, 2023
Wilfred “Dutch” Gregory Shepersky, age 93, of Meadowlands, Minn., passed away peacefully with family at his side on Jan. 2, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1929, in Clinton, Big Stone County, Minn., to Leon and Nettie (Van Erem) Shepersky. Dutch grew up in that area on the farm with his many siblings. At the early age of 14 he began taking care of his mother at home on the farm. From there he went on to continue working in North Dakota and different parts of Minnesota doing everything from farming/harvesting to underground mining. He spent a good amount of his career in construction, building silos and as a cement worker. Dutch married the love of his life, Violet Olds and they started their family in Balkan, MN, spent time in Idaho and eventually settled in Toivola, MN. He spent his time fishing, hunting and even raising horses and cattle. Dutch also belonged to the NRA and Toivola Fire Department. He loved breaking trails with his snow machine, fishing in Canada (and everywhere else), traveling to different parts of the world and visiting Texas and Arizona in the motorhome.
Dutch is survived by his daughter, Mary Jane (Steve) Horvath and granddaughters; Kim (Shane) Courtland, Kelly (Jamie Douglas) Horvath and Nicole (Ryan) Rewertz, grandchildren; McKenna, Logan and Alix Courtland and Gwen and Sydney Rewertz, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; parents, Leon and Nettie; and all 15 of his siblings.
Memorial Services are pending.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.