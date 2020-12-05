Wilfred Allen Leinonen, 74, of Aurora, died Sunday Nov. 29, 2020 in his home.
He was born Oct. 5, 1946 in Cook, the son of Wilfred and Georgine (Filbert) Leinonen. He was a graduate of high school and earned a degree in Forestry. Wilfred worked as a Forester, and was a free spirit who changed locations and occupations often. He loved the outdoors, had an interest in rocks and minerals, enjoyed reading the Bible, and spending time at Lake Leander.
Wilfred is survived by caring family and friends.
A graveside service will be held in the Alango Cemetery at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.