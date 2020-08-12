Wilbur “Bill” B. Gillis, 90, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born Sept. 1, 1929, in Hibbing the son of Neil and Anna Pearl (Cheever) Gillis. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and Hibbing Jr. College. He was united in marriage to Iris M. Saari in 1954 in Virginia.
Bill worked for E.W. Coons, Abe Mathews Engineering, and Electric Power Door – retiring after 33 years of service. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with Iris and family and friends, square dancing, bowling, and golfing with longtime friends from Hibbing.
Bill is survived by his children: David (Cheryl) Gillis of Cherry, Minn., Wendy (Mark) Greenwood of Hibbing, Minn., and Tracey (William) Alaniva of Hiawatha, Iowa; five grandchildren: Colin (Bethany) Gillis, Corie (Chris) Jivery, Andrew Alaniva, Jeremy (Courtney) Alaniva, and Sarah (Kevin) Brown; five great-grandchildren: Hailey, Natalie, Ethan and Luke Gillis, and Brady Alaniva; siblings: Neil (Geri) Gillis of Chanhassen, Minn., Peggy (Gene) Mielke of Hibbing, and Tim (Debra) Gillis of Woodbury, Minn.; brother-in-law: Ken Saari of Virginia, Minn.; sister-in-law: Carolyn Gillis of Hibbing; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Iris in 2012; brother, John “Barney” Gillis; and sisters, Mildred Johnson and Druscilla Nehiba.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Pastor Katie Larson will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Hibbing.
The family requests that those attending be mindful of the Covid 19 restrictions. Memorials are preferred to Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing.
The family would like to thank the team at Fairview Range for their dedicated care and efforts during Bill’s stay. Special thanks go to the Emergency Department, Acute Care, and his nurse, Mara.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences online please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
