Wilbert W. Luhta, 95, peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord, Jesus, Friday, Feb.12, 2021, at his home in Ely.
He was the first born on March 29, 1925, at his parent's farm in Waasa township in Embarrass, Minn. He was an experienced truck driver and cat skinner in the logging and mining industry.
Wilbert is survived by his wife of 16 years, Joan (Carlson); his niece, June (Wesley) Boyle; great-niece, Tammy (Mark) Phillips; great-nephew, John (Sara) Robich; and Joan's children, Karen (Craig) Thom and Donna (Leonard) Raati; grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helia Luhta; two brothers, Carlo and Melvin; one sister, Lempi (Emil) Anderson; one niece, Ruth Anderson; and nephew, Wilbert Anderson.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Wilbert's life will be held later in the spring.
Interment will be at the Waasa Cemetery.
