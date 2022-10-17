Wesley C. Millis

On Friday, October 14, 2022, Wes Millis, loving husband and father of four children, passed away in St. Cloud, Minn., at the age of 75.

Wes was born in Bemidji, Minn., to Harold and Leona Millis. Wes grew up in Biwabik Township with his three sisters, Darlene (Bruce) Berge, Diane Spear, and Julie (Lou) Krikelas. After graduating from Biwabik High School he entered the Armed Services and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning to the states he was employed with Erie Mining Co. where he remained as a millwright until they closed the taconite plant.

