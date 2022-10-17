Wesley C. Millis

On Friday, October 14, 2022, Wes Millis, loving husband and father of four children, passed away in St. Cloud, Minn., at the age of 75.
Wes was born in Bemidji, Minn., to Harold and Leona Millis. Wes grew up in Biwabik Township with his three sisters, Darlene (Bruce) Berge, Diane Spear, and Julie (Lou) Krikelas. After graduating from Biwabik High School he entered the Armed Services and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning to the states he was employed with Erie Mining Co. where he remained as a millwright until they closed the taconite plant.
Retirement brought Wes great joy as he was able to spend his days outside where he was the happiest. Spring and summer were spent gardening, hiking, and biking. Fall brought deer hunting on the back 40. When winter arrived he enjoyed snowshoeing and pouring his love of baseball into playing Fantasy Baseball. No matter the season, everyday started with a walk down the road with his beloved dog, Toby.
Wes had an infectious smile and great wit that his wife Robin loved for 43 years. Wes had an amazing ability to love and nurture his children Tina Millis, Shelly (Tom) Kuelbs, James Millis, and Ryan (Gina) Millis taking them camping, being a coach, scout leader, and overall taxi driver. This love extended to his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Wes will be honored with a private memorial service at Wild River State Park.
