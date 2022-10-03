Wendy Ross passed away in her home, the afternoon of September 29, 2022, surrounded by her family and close friends.
Wendy was born March 4, 1956, in Chisholm, Minn., to Phyllis Lamkin and James Kangas. Wendy grew up in Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where she was Miss Local 4108 in 1973 and graduated from AHL class of 1974. Wendy married Rodney Ross on June 22, 1974, in Aurora, Minn. They shared 48 years of marriage together. They resided in Hoyt Lakes, Minn., and they had three daughters while living there. In 1982 they moved to the Twin Cities area when Erie Mines shut down where Rodney was employed. While living in the Twin Cities Wendy worked at Makay Photo Pak in Minneapolis, Minn. She also ran a home daycare along with various other jobs. Wendy, Rodney and their girls moved back to Aurora, MN in 1993 where she lived out her life with her family. Wendy’s proudest accomplishments were being a wife, mom, and grandma to 7 grandchildren. Some of Wendy’s hobbies included ceramics, crocheting, traveling and being on a snowmobile.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Rodney Ross; daughters, Amy Gross (John Saari), Angela Ross, and Andrea Ross; grandchildren: Brittany Ross, Josie Gross (Erick Wilson), Samantha Gross (Kaleb Swenson), Aderyanna Ross, Eric Nordlund, Kendra Nordlund, and Kadence Ross. Along with her sister Debbra Lee Harju, Brothers Jeff (Deb) Kangas, and Jamie Kangas. And several nieces and nephews
Wendy was preceded in death by her father, James Kangas; and mother, Phyllis Lamkin; brothers, Rick Kangas and Mike Kangas; her son-in-law, Walter Gross; along with her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jane and Norman Ross.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Fr. Kris McKusky officiating. Visitation will be from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Wendy Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.