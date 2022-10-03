Wendy Ross

Wendy Ross passed away in her home, the afternoon of September 29, 2022, surrounded by her family and close friends.

Wendy was born March 4, 1956, in Chisholm, Minn., to Phyllis Lamkin and James Kangas. Wendy grew up in Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where she was Miss Local 4108 in 1973 and graduated from AHL class of 1974. Wendy married Rodney Ross on June 22, 1974, in Aurora, Minn. They shared 48 years of marriage together. They resided in Hoyt Lakes, Minn., and they had three daughters while living there. In 1982 they moved to the Twin Cities area when Erie Mines shut down where Rodney was employed. While living in the Twin Cities Wendy worked at Makay Photo Pak in Minneapolis, Minn. She also ran a home daycare along with various other jobs. Wendy, Rodney and their girls moved back to Aurora, MN in 1993 where she lived out her life with her family. Wendy’s proudest accomplishments were being a wife, mom, and grandma to 7 grandchildren. Some of Wendy’s hobbies included ceramics, crocheting, traveling and being on a snowmobile.

To plant a tree in memory of Wendy Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries