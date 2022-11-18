Wendy Rae Syverson passed away November 5, 2022, at Miller Dwan Hospital in Duluth, Minn., from complications of a stroke.
Wendy loved to cook and bake, which she excelled at. She was also an excellent cake decorator while working at Super One Foods in Hibbing. She loved making lefsa for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays for her family and others. Earlier years she read many books and was always going to the library for new ones to read. Wendy enjoyed spending summer evenings around the fire with family and friends having a few cold ones.
Wendy is survived by her daughter, Courtney Constantini of Maryland; sisters, Vondra Williams of Iowa, Karen (Jack) Foster of Forbes, Minn., Sally (Pete) Koprivec of Lawrence Lake, Minn., Mona Lyman of Virginia, Minn.; brothers, Vernon (Bonnie) of Nashwauk, Minn., Sidney (Ann) of Forbes, Minn., Myron of Nashwauk, Minn., and Rodney (Patty) of Hibbing, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Iona and Sigurd Syverson; as well as sisters, Marlys Impola, Roberta Schilz, Lucille Mickelson; and brother, Darryl Syverson.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Per Wendy’s request, a celebration of life will take place for family and friends at a later date.
