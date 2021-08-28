Wendy Jo Nelson, 59, of Virginia, died Monday Aug., 9, 2021, at Essentia Health in Duluth.

Wendy was born in Aurora, Minn., to Rosemary and Elmer Nelson Jr. She was one of eight siblings. Wendy worked at Range Area Vocational Supports until her retirement in 2015. Wendy enjoyed listening to music, going on scenic drives, walks in the parks and picnics. She also enjoyed spending time with her housemates, going to zoos and animal sanctuaries, shopping and going out to eat. Wendy was always on the move, she had a great sense of humor and a giggly laugh.

She is survived by her mother, Rosemary; siblings: Gail Nelson, Dave (Arlene) Nelson, Debra Tilbury, Greg (Marge) Nelson, Scott Nelson and Shelly (Delbert) Crow.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Nelson; and brother, George Nelson.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Wendy’s home at 700 South 7th Ave, Virginia, MN.

A special thank you to her caregivers from NHS Balsam and past caregivers from Cedar Ridge.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

