Wendell Koski

Sadly, Wendell Welander Koski passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at St. Benedictine Health Center in Duluth, Minn., following a brief illness.
Wendell was born Nov. 16, 1945 in Virginia, Minn., to Arnold C. and Elsie (Welander) Koski. As a child, he attended James Madison Grade School, was a Cub Scout, played marbles, and enjoyed hopping on his bike to go swimming in Kendall Lake. He was confirmed in Christ at First Lutheran Church in Virginia on May 7, 1961. In 1964, he graduated from the Roosevelt High School in Virginia. The following year, he completed the Forestry Technician Program from the University of Minnesota Northwest Experimental Station in Grand Rapids, Minn., accepting a position at the Ranger Station in Isabella for the U.S. Forest Service. Wendell took his basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, and also served eight years with the 2nd Battalion 194th Armor Division of the National Guard’s home unit in Virginia.
On May 12, 1967, Wendell married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Nelson, and had two sons, Douglas and Jerry. Continuing his education in 1973, he earned a Bachelor of Education in Industrial Arts Degree from the University of Minnesota at Duluth, and moved his family to Anoka, Minn., to teach at the Bar-None Boys Ranch, a residential school for troubled boys. But the Northland was still calling Wendell back to the Range. In 1975, he moved his family back to Virginia, where he secured a job with Inland Steel.
On May 5, 1979, he married his beloved Jeanne Mensorio in Mt. Iron, Minn. They had two sons, Matthew and Craig. Jeanne preceded him in death on August 1, 2000. Wendell later retired from Inland Steel, last holding the position of Production Coordinator for many years.
Throughout life, Wendell’s passion was the outdoors. He loved picking blueberries, particularly with his favorite picking partner, Grandma Anne Welander, and spending time at her farm. He loved spending time at the family hunting shack with his father and sons near the B.W.C.A. Many summers were enjoyed at Koski Cove, the Family cabin, as well as walleye fishing on Lake Vermilion. He also enjoyed scouting and harvesting wild rice. Wendell always enjoyed a Jim Beam and Coke along with his famous wild rice hotdish.
Wendell tended to be a quiet man, and often used the phrase with family that he was “thinking.” However, if you were fortunate enough to have a deep conversation with him, he would tell you what he thought in a way only Wendell could. Now if it was about grouse hunting, deer hunting, or walleye fishing, blueberry or rice picking, then the conversation could last for hours. He was a very hard worker, provided for his family and cared deeply for each of his children.
Wendell handled his recent health setback in a quiet and reflective manner. A couple things that you may not know about Wendell were his love for Patsy Cline and old Westerns. Even in his last few days, if there was a Western on TV, there was no time for conversation until the movie was over.
He will be missed by his four sons and their families: Douglas (Nancy) Koski, Jerry (Jessica) Koski, Matthew (Amber) Koski, and Craig (Kaitlin Swanson) Koski; Wendell’s grandchildren: Alicia, Marisa (Derrell) Windom, Zachary and Elsie Koski; Tyler (Julie), Jacob (fiance’ Katie Jore), Siiri, and Senja Koski, Megan, Kyle and Riley Schmitz; Ayla, Louis and Henry Wendell Koski; Arayah and Kaleb Koski; and great grandchildren: Jamison Koski, CoraLee and Jackson Koski.
Siblings who survive Wendell are: Arthur Koski, Marcie (Don) Walker, Kurt Koski, Jay (Val) Koski; and sister-in-law, Shirley Koski. He will also be missed by his first wife, Colleen (Nelson) Rablin; his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in his death by wife, Jeanne; his parents; brothers, Randy and Dennis; and special Grandma Anne Welander.
A private family service will be held on what would have been Wendell’s 75th birthday.
A public memorial service will be held next Spring, with interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Memorials are preferred to either Wounded Warriors, the family, or the donor’s choice.
