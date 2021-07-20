Wayne Roger Metsa, 79, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Roger was born on June 20, 1941, in Cook, Minn., to Wayne Sulo and Karen Matilda (Silverdahl) Metsa.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, July 23, at the Alango Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please go to rangefuneralhomes.com.

