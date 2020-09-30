Wayne L. Reimers, 52, of Fayal Township, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 10, 1968, in Virginia and graduated from the Eveleth High School, and was an Air Force Veteran. Wayne was a field service representative in power generation for General Electric and traveled all over the world. Wayne was a member of George and Mark Klobucher VFW Post 4456 of Gilbert.
Wayne loved fishing, gardening, four-wheeling, but most of all he loved to work.
Survivors include his father, Lyle (Nancy) Reimers; mother, Barbara J. Reimers; daughter, Nikoal Reimers; brother, David Reimers, stepson, Tylar Matson, all of Fayal Township; stepbrother Kevin (Michelle) Nesbitt of Elk River; and his dog Precious.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Wayne at The Rink at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
A private family service will be held at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia with Rev. Erik Roth officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be requested.
