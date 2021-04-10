Wayne Allen Vaneps, 68, of Aurora, will be greatly missed, he left this world far too soon. He died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, due to a fall fixing his deer stand. He enjoyed gardening and loved hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.
Wayne was born June 11, 1952, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Roger and Jane (Rikala) Vaneps. Wayne was a loving husband of 38 years to his wife Carol and they shared a wonderful life together in his forever home. A proud man that served in the army. He worked for Erie mining co. which then became LTV until they closed their doors, also completed 2 years Vo-Tech 74-75 during his employ there. He worked at CP Railway in St. Paul, Minn., for one year and 10 months. In March 2004, he started at Northshore mines in Babbitt, Minn. Wayne worked 10 more years, retiring in June 2014. He was a devoted father and proud Grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Vaneps of Aurora, Minn.; his daughter, Bobbi Thompson and her two children, Kyler and Zoe; his daughter Tiffany Vaneps and her daughter Riley; sisters, Judy Black of California, Vickie (Larry) Urick of Texas, Sharon (David) Bastinelli of Eveleth, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the increase in covid, the celebration of life has been canceled.
