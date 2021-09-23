Wayne A. Robbins

Wayne A. Robbins, 60, of Balkan Township, longtime resident of Boy River, Minn., died Tuesday, Sept., 21, 2021, unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident.

He was born Aug. 30, 1961, in Deer River, Minn., to Carl and Marie (Hemphill) Robbins. He was a graduate of Chisholm High School and worked on the pipeline, Range Furnase before working over 20 years as a truck driver for Scheff Logging Company. Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycling and 4 wheeling.

He is survived by his sisters: Paulette (Don) Bruscoram, Sherry (Dale) Wiltse, Tammy (David) Mortensen; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Log Chapel Church in Boy River, Minn., with Rev. Dennis Gonzy officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

