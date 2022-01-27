Warren L. Jaminski Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Warren L. JaminskiMarch 8, 1943 — January 24, 2022Warren L. Jaminski, 78, of Virginia passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home.He was born on March 8, 1943, in Virginia and worked for the St. Louis County Land Department, and was a U.S. Army veteran.Survivors include his life partner, Penny Surface; her son, Chris (Carrie) Surface of Eveleth; and three grandchildren, Riley Irish, Tanner Irish and Brianna Surface.Per his request, there will be no formal funeral service.Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia. To plant a tree in memory of Warren Jaminski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virginia Penny Surface Warren L. Jaminski Ethnology Work Funeral Service Burial Funeral Home Cemetery Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Kristen Joan Gauthier 2 men charged in fentanyl-related death John Warren Koslucher Robb D. Maki Randall (Randy) Lee Nori Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
