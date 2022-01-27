Warren L. Jaminski

March 8, 1943 — January 24, 2022

Warren L. Jaminski, 78, of Virginia passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born on March 8, 1943, in Virginia and worked for the St. Louis County Land Department, and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his life partner, Penny Surface; her son, Chris (Carrie) Surface of Eveleth; and three grandchildren, Riley Irish, Tanner Irish and Brianna Surface.

Per his request, there will be no formal funeral service.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

