Ward S. Smilanich, 62, of Chisholm, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, after a 3-year battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 21, 1959, in Chisholm, to George and Joyce (Carlson) Smilanich.He attended Buhl schools and was a lifelong Iron Range resident.
Ward was united in marriage to Rebecca J. Chamernick on March 23, 1999, in St. Thomas. He worked for US Steel Keewatin Taconite as a hybrid mechanic and was a member of the local steelworker's union. Ward enjoyed working on projects, cooking, hunting, boating, traveling, classic cars, and was an avid Harley rider. He loved spending summers with family, at the place he cherished most, his cabin.
He is survived by his wife, Becky; son, Caleb (Cassie); stepdaughter, Tiffany Cianni; "special mom," Nancy Chamernick; grandchildren: Dylan, Ava, Shiloh and Shabrea; siblings, Dan (Mary), Gayle (Jeff) Pelkey, Scott (Cheryl); a niece; and three nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rhonda; father-in-law, Joe Chamernick; stepdaughter, Christina Cianni; and beloved dog, Canyon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery at a later date.
