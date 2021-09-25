Wanda Marie Thramer Christofferson, 78, of Virginia, went home to live with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born on April 20, 1943 in Baudette, Minn., to Luke and Laverne (Boquist) Thramer.
Wanda graduated from Indus High School in 1961. She then moved to Thief River Falls, Minn., where she graduated from a two year program at Thief River College.
While living in Thief River, she worked at the deli counter at Parkin’s Corner Drug, where she “accidentally” squirted mustard on the shirt of a customer, who just happened to later become her husband of 54 years, Jerry Christofferson.
Wanda and Jerry were married in December of 1967. They then moved to the Iron Range. Kara was born in 1971 and Kevin followed in 1975. Wanda spent the first years of their lives as a loving stay home mom. Once they were both in school, Wanda worked as an Audiologist Assistant with her wonderful boss and friend Mike Fridgen at the East Range Clinic in Virginia for many years, until they retired together. She had many friends at the clinic and loved going to work.
Wanda and family lived in a beautiful home that Jerry built in Donnywood Acres for over 45 years. Donnywood was a wonderful place to raise a family. Jerry and Wanda met their best friends in that neighborhood. Mary and Pat Horan and Merf and Carolyn Metsa and their families were like family to them. Wanda had many other friends in Donnywood that would routinely get together and visit. In later years, she and her best friend Judy Busse, spent many days enjoying rides up to Fortune Bay, shopping around town, and relaxing on the Christofferson family houseboat.
Wanda’s favorite hobby throughout the years was bowling on her bowling team at Plaza Bowl in Virginia. For years, she enjoyed bowling tournament trips and Thursday night bowling with wonderful friends.
She had a very strong love for her children and grandchildren. Her first born granddaughter couldn’t say “Grandma” so “Magga” was she and all of the grandchildren to follow called her throughout the last 22 years.
Wanda was always spending time with them, making many Sunday family dinners, taking the grandkids shopping, attending all of their sporting events, and often having sleep-overs with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her loving children, Kara (Joe) Petron and Kevin (Corey) Christofferson; stepson, Steven (Terri Lemke) Christofferson; special grandchildren, Kaitlin Knutson, Kelsey Knutson, Levi Petron, Maija Marconett, Jackson Marconett, Lydia Marconett, and Sophia Christofferson; and one great-granddaughter, Solija Marconett. Her loving siblings, Dorothy Thramer, Ron (Pam) Thramer, Susan (Louis) Thompson, and Bruce (Lori) Thramer; and nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry; her parents; and her brother, Carl.
A visitation will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia and the funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., and a celebration of her life will follow at the Elks Club in Virginia, catered by family friend Marybeth Petruska off The Little Gourmet Deli.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.