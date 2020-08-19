Wanda Hope Fort, 81, longtime resident of Hibbing and formerly of International Falls, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home in Hibbing.
She was born Nov. 18, 1938, in International Falls the daughter of Herbert and Gladys (Jackson) White.
Wanda worked as a bartender at the Stardust Bar in Hibbing for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bowling, curling and volunteering at the Mine View and Sr. Center.
Wanda is survived by her children: George (Barbara) Titus of Buffalo, Minn., Bruce Titus of Hibbing, Theodore “Scott” (Lorice) Averill of Portland, Ore., Kolleen (Donald) Samson of Esko, Minn., Kory (Yvonne) Averill of Turtle Lake, Wis., Kip (Marie) Averill of Fairhaven, Minn., and Timothy (Sherri) Averill of Panacea, Fla.; siblings, Russell (Dale) White of California, and Shirley Peterson of Arizona; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Norman Titus and Theodore Averill; brother, Rodney White; sister, Etta White; son, Norman Titus; and close friend, Kenneth Wilcox.
There will be a memorial service for Wanda at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. Greg Anderson will be the Celebrant.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family requests that attendees be mindful of the COVID restrictions.
Private inurnment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
