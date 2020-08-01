Walter Wayne Carlson, 85, of Britt, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his wife’s home in Chisholm after a 9-month battle with many illnesses.
He was born on February 10, 1935 in Fargo, N.D., to Albert D. and Winifred I. (Marth) Carlson.
Walter was an Army veteran, a member of Grace Lutheran Church and The Buick Club of America (Fireball Chapter).
He is survived by his wife, Deloris; two sons, Duane Carlson and Lee Carlson; three daughters, Linda Carlson, Laura (LeRoy) Mattix and Cindy (John) Christensen; four grandchildren, Andrew, Heather, Troy and Jessie; three stepsons, John (Stacy) Hawley, Joel (Rhonda) Hawley, Kirk (Devon) Kindrick; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; brother, Rodney Carlson; sister, Mary Lou Motz; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and daughter, Kathy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at Grace Lutheran Church in Chisholm, with Pastor Brad Felix officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.
