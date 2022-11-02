Walter Thomas “Tom” Litchy, age 87, of Hibbing and formerly of Zim, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Tom was born Nov. 16, 1934, in McGregor, Minn., the son of Walter and Patricia (Patton) Litchy. He was a graduate of Onamia High School. Tom was united in marriage to Bertha Keveri on April 19, 1958, in Kelsey, Minn.
Tom was a proud veteran of the US Air Force serving from 1954-1964.
Tom worked at a factory in Minneapolis and later working construction before working as a heavy equipment operator for Eveleth Taconite from 1974-1997. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking in the woods, he built his own home, and he could fix anything.
Tom is survived by his children: Raymond (Keri) Litchy of Hibbing, Jeffery Litchy of Toivola, Minn., and Renee Warwas of Hibbing; siblings: Robert Litchy, Vernon (Barbara) Litchy, Sherry Blauer, Ron (Pat) Litchy, and Wendy Peterson; grandchildren: Raymond & Thomas Warwas; good friend: Alice Streeter; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Bertha (2015); sister: Pat Hyatt; sister-in- law: Doreen Litchy; brothers-in-law: Larry Blauer and Don Hyatt; and son-in-law: Ron Warwas.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service Friday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Inurnment will be in Kelsey, Minn., at a later date.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Litchy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.