Walter John Kafut

Walter Kafut, 70, of Hibbing, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 30, 1950, to John and Theresa (Pitzel) Kafut in Hibbing. Wally was a strong man, father, son, husband, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend. He will be fondly remembered as a wonderful storyteller, God he could make us laugh! He was a proud Marine who served in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. He was a Millwright at Minntac until retirement and then worked another 10 years out of the Millwright LU 1348 Union Hall. Wally loved his family, fishing, hunting, and was always up for a good game of smear. We, who knew Wally, believe he passed away so he could go fishing this year’s opener with his beloved wife, Mary. They never missed the opener.
Walter is survived by his sons, Walter (Kerri) Kafut, Brian (Shannon) Kafut; grandchildren, Ethen Kafut, Elizabeth Kafut, and Haley Kafut; siblings: Paulette (Jim) Baumgartner, Richard (Judy) Kafut, Kathy (William Lesar) Rensink, Cynthia (Richard) Kafut-Hagen, MaryBeth Kafut, and Karen (Tim) Kafut-Eystad; sister-in-law, Geri (Jim Wasielewski) Carlson; brother-in-law, Bill (Linda) Carlson; brother-in-law, Robert Carlson; sister-in-law, Sarah (Tim Novak) Parson; brother-in-law, Robin (Laura) Unger; and sister-in-law, Sandee Unger. He was loved and adored by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his best love and fishing partner, Mary Lou (Carlson) Kafut; parents, John and Terry Kafut; mother-in-law, Ruth Unger; and brother-in-law, Richard Rensink.
Funeral services for Walter will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct.17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Walter. Please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
