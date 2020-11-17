Walter James Seeba Sr., 91, Fargo, N.D., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home under hospice care surrounded by loved ones including his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Jo.
Walt was born March 10, 1929, in Harvey, N.D., to Frederick and Stella (Malthouse) Seeba. He attended Harvey schools before the family moved to Fargo in 1945. He was a 1947 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated in 1951 from North Dakota Agricultural College (now NDSU) with a degree in business administration. He served in Division Headquarters Company 47th National Guard at the rank of staff sergeant and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the ROTC program. He entered active duty at Fort Riley, KS, eventually serving in Japan and Korea as a platoon leader and company commander of Co. E 8th Regiment, First Cavalry Division, attaining the rank of first lieutenant from 1952-1953.
In June 1951, Walt married Mary Jo Carvell, and they lived in Fargo until JCPenney transferred him to management positions in Sioux City, Iowa, Mankato, Minn, and Hibbing, Minn. He managed the Hibbing store for eight years. In 1980, Minnesota Governor Al Quie appointed Walt as the deputy commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, a state agency. In 1984 the family moved back to Fargo where Walt was employed as director of stewardship and development for the Catholic Diocese of Fargo. He retired from that position in 1992 and worked post-retirement at the Radisson ramp for Parking Services, Inc. until 2015.
Walter was always active in the Catholic church wherever he lived. He was also always active in the community joining the Knights of Columbus in Fargo and becoming a 4th Degree Knight in Mankato. Since returning to Fargo he has served on the St. Vincent de Paul board. Walt belonged to the Chambers of Commerce in Fargo, Sioux City, Mankato, and Hibbing. In Mankato, he belonged to the Sertoma Club and served as president from 1967-1968. He belonged to Hibbing Rotary Club and was on the board of trustees for Hibbing General Hospital, serving as vice-chairman from 1975-1976. While attending NDAC, Walt was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, the Newman Club, and Blade Military Association. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion.
Walt’s childhood love of music continued all his life. Beginning in 1950, he played drums in the local and area bands of George Schoen, Paul Hanson, Gene Allen, and Don Shaw. He played all over the upper Midwest in the late 1950s and drummed for the Mel Eidsmoe Orchestra and the Wally Howard Orchestra from 1988 to 2001.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; daughters: M. Kathleen (Richard) Arnebeck, Maplewood, Minn., Anne (Paul) Schneider, Fargo, Peg (John) Westom, Hibbing, and Elizabeth (fiancé Doug) Seeba-Kennedy, Burnsville, Minn.; sons: David (Corrine), Coon Rapids, Minn., Joseph (Dona), Hibbing, Paul (Louise), St. Paul, Minn., Robert (Kim), Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Mark (Rebecca), Fargo; daughter-in-law Rita, Grand Rapids, Minn.; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a brother, William (Barb) in Vancouver, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, F. John and L. Edward; his sister, Margaret; and his son, Walter James Jr.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fargo on Friday, Nov. 20.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Holy Spirit with visitation for one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements made by Boulger Funeral Home.
