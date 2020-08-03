Walter G. Packala, 71, of Virginia, passed away at home, Monday, May 25, 2020, with grace and dignity after a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Range Funeral Home with visitation for one hour prior.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

